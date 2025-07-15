All Sections
US and Ukraine seek administrator for joint Reconstruction Investment Fund

Viktor VolokitaTuesday, 15 July 2025, 18:52
Ukrainian and US flags. Stock photo: Getty Images

The US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has issued a Request for Information (RFI) to identify a company to provide administration services for the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

Source: Ministry of Economy of Ukraine

Quote from the Ministry of Economy: "The fund administrator will handle the Fund’s technical operations – including accounting, document management, transaction processing, and regulatory compliance – while all investment decisions will be taken exclusively by the Fund’s Board of Managers, which has equal representation from both countries."

Details: The RFI is the first stage of selecting a qualified partner and does not in itself constitute a formal tender.

Suitably qualified Ukrainian companies may also submit bids to the DFC. The final choice of service provider will be decided unanimously by the fund’s governing board, comprising three representatives from each of the United States and Ukraine.

Background: 

  • On 1 May, Ukraine's Economy Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and US Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent signed a minerals deal.
  • On 8 May, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) ratified the agreement establishing a joint investment fund between Ukraine and the US.
  • On 12 May, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed off on the ratification of the minerals deal.
  • On 4 June, the Verkhovna Rada finally passed a law amending the Budget Code so that the minerals agreement between Ukraine and the United States can be implemented. 
  • Zelenskyy signed the law amending the Budget Code to implement the agreement with establishing the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund.

