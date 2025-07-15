Poland's foreign minister: Pressure on Putin must be intensified during Trump's 50-day deadline

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes that US President Donald Trump's recent statements show he recognises that Russia does not seek peace in Ukraine.

Source: Sikorski in a statement after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Tuesday 15 July, as reported by European Pravda, citing the Polish news agency PAP

Details: On 14 July, Trump warned that if Russia does not agree to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days, the United States will impose "very severe tariffs" on Moscow and its trading partners.

Quote from Sikorski: "We hope that this 50-day period before the introduction of possible American sanctions is a time to increase pressure on the Russian Federation to make it finally come to its senses."

More details: Sikorski welcomed the fact that Trump has reached the same conclusions as the EU countries.

Quote: "Namely, that Putin does not want peace. Ukraine agrees to an unconditional ceasefire and the only language Putin understands is the language of pressure."

Background:

Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, previously described Trump’s 50-day ultimatum to Russia as "very long".

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former Russian president, has dismissed the US president’s threats of sanctions and tariffs as a "theatrical ultimatum" that Moscow ignores.

