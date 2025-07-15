All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Poland's foreign minister: Pressure on Putin must be intensified during Trump's 50-day deadline

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 15 July 2025, 19:36
Poland's foreign minister: Pressure on Putin must be intensified during Trump's 50-day deadline
Radosław Sikorski. Stock photo: Getty Images

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski believes that US President Donald Trump's recent statements show he recognises that Russia does not seek peace in Ukraine.

Source: Sikorski in a statement after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels on Tuesday 15 July, as reported by European Pravda, citing the Polish news agency PAP

Details: On 14 July, Trump warned that if Russia does not agree to end the war in Ukraine within 50 days, the United States will impose "very severe tariffs" on Moscow and its trading partners.

Advertisement:

Quote from Sikorski: "We hope that this 50-day period before the introduction of possible American sanctions is a time to increase pressure on the Russian Federation to make it finally come to its senses."

More details: Sikorski welcomed the fact that Trump has reached the same conclusions as the EU countries.

Quote: "Namely, that Putin does not want peace. Ukraine agrees to an unconditional ceasefire and the only language Putin understands is the language of pressure."

Background: 

  • Kaja Kallas, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, previously described Trump’s 50-day ultimatum to Russia as "very long".
  • Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation and former Russian president, has dismissed the US president’s threats of sanctions and tariffs as a "theatrical ultimatum" that Moscow ignores.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

PolandTrumpUkraine
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy should not target Moscow – Trump
US and Ukraine seek administrator for joint Reconstruction Investment Fund
Newsweek: White House admits Trump asked Zelenskyy about possibility of striking Moscow
Zelenskyy signs several urgent laws
Ukrainian corps commander reveals details of preparations for Kursk operation
Ukraine's PM submits letter of resignation
All News
Poland
Poland's foreign minister: Russia, not Europe, should pay for arms for Ukraine
Poland and Ukraine commemorate victims of Volyn tragedy in Lutsk
Poland scrambles fighter jets amid Russian aerial attack on Ukraine's west
RECENT NEWS
21:43
Trump on his deadline for Russia: 50 days is not long
21:01
Zelenskyy should not target Moscow – Trump
20:37
Guardian: Secondary US sanctions could hit China, India, Brazil "very hard", NATO secretary general says
20:08
Kramatorsk-Dobropillia road in Donetsk Oblast closed to traffic due to persistent Russian drone attacks
19:51
Hungary to push for EU sanctions against Ukraine over supposed killing of Hungarian by Ukrainian enlistment officers
19:36
Poland's foreign minister: Pressure on Putin must be intensified during Trump's 50-day deadline
19:25
Poland's foreign minister: Russia, not Europe, should pay for arms for Ukraine
19:18
Ukraine has repaired over half of power generation capacities hit by Russian attacks
19:16
Retired US Army officer pleads guilty to leaking Ukraine war secrets to online "lover"
19:14
Czechia opts out of Trump's NATO weapons plan for Ukraine
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: