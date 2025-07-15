Hungary to push for EU sanctions against Ukraine over supposed killing of Hungarian by Ukrainian enlistment officers

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó has announced that on 16 July, Budapest will propose EU sanctions against Ukraine over the alleged fatal beating of a Hungarian citizen by Ukrainian military enlistment office staff in Zakarpattia Oblast (Transcarpathia) in Ukraine's west.

Source: Szijjártó, speaking on Tuesday 15 July after the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Brussels, as reported by European Pravda, citing Hungarian news portal Telex

Quote from Szijjártó: "The fact is that in Ukraine, people are hunted on the streets under the pretext of forced conscription and people die from the brutality of military enlistment officers because they do not want to go to the front."

Details: He added, "A Hungarian citizen has fallen victim to this brutal manhunt".

Szijjártó said that during the EU Council meeting, he declared: "We will officially initiate sanctions against all Ukrainian military leaders and officials responsible for the death of a Hungarian citizen due to beating."

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has previously urged the European Union to impose such sanctions.

Last week, Hungary summoned Ukraine’s ambassador to protest the supposed death of a Hungarian citizen in Zakarpattia Oblast at the hands of military enlistment office staff.

Ukraine clarified that the deceased was a Ukrainian citizen and a forensic medical examination concluded the cause of death was a pulmonary artery thromboembolism.

Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that Hungary’s attempts to exploit individual mobilisation cases for political purposes harm Ukrainian-Hungarian relations.

