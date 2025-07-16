Mi-8 helicopter crashes in Russia after repairs

A Mi-8 helicopter carrying five people has crashed in Khabarovsk Krai in Russia's Far East.

Source: Russian state-owned news agency TASS; Meduza, a Latvia-based Russian media outlet

Details: The helicopter belonged to the Vzlyot airline.

Advertisement:

It disappeared on 14 July during a flight from Okhotsk to Magadan. There were five people on board: three crew members and two technicians.

TASS reports that the helicopter was returning to Magadan after undergoing repairs.

The aircraft was searched for over two days. On 16 July, its debris, bearing signs of fire, was found near Cape Hadikan in Khabarovsk Krai.

Why this matters: Since Russia launched its bloody war against Ukraine and sanctions were imposed, aircraft crashes there have become more frequent. This has been linked to a shortage of essential spare parts that Russia previously imported from Western countries.

Background: In late May, a military Mi-8 helicopter crashed in Russia’s Oryol Oblast, killing all crew members.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!