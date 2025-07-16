Ukrainian air defence downs 198 Russian drones overnight, but 57 drones and one missile hit targets

A Ukrainian machine gunner. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Russia attacked Ukraine with 400 Shahed-type loitering munitions and various types of decoy drones on the night of 15-16 July. Ukrainian air defence units have destroyed 198 drones, while a further 145 have been suppressed by electronic warfare. However, 57 UAVs and one ballistic missile are reported to have hit 12 locations.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force Command on social media

Details: The Russians attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile launched from Crimea, along with 400 Shahed-type loitering munitions and various decoy drones launched from the Russian cities of Shatalovo, Bryansk, Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea. Up to 255 of the drones were Shahed attack UAVs.

Advertisement:

The main targets of the strike were Kryvyi Rih, Kharkiv and Vinnytsia.

Early reports show that as of 08:30, Ukrainian air defences have shot down 198 Shahed-type UAVs (and other types of drones) in the north, south, east and centre of the country.

In addition, 145 decoy drones disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare.

One missile and 57 UAVs are reported to have hit 12 locations, while debris from downed targets fell at two locations.

The aerial attack has been repelled by Ukrainian aircraft, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units and mobile fire groups from the Ukrainian defence forces.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!