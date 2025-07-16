Ukrainian intelligence: Two Russian reconnaissance drone operators killed in occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast

Two Russian operators specialising in the use of Skat 350M drones were killed in the temporarily occupied city of Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of 16 July.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "An explosion has occurred on the outskirts of the temporarily occupied city of Tokmak in Zaporizhzhia Oblast – a green UAZ-452 has been blown up. Inside the vehicle were two Russian occupiers, members of an aerial reconnaissance crew specialising in the use of Skat 350M UAVs."

Details: DIU reported that the Skat 350M UAV operated by the pair had been used by Russian forces to locate the positions of Ukraine’s defence forces in Zaporizhzhia Oblast and adjust artillery fire. The explosion killed both reconnaissance operators and destroyed the drone they were transporting in the UAZ vehicle.

DIU emphasised that every war crime committed against the Ukrainian people will be met with a just response.

