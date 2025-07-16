All Sections
Kremlin wants US to force Ukraine back to negotiations

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 16 July 2025, 12:43
Dmitry Peskov. Photo: RIA Novosti, a Kremlin-aligned Russian news outlet

The Kremlin would like the US to pressure Kyiv to hold a new round of negotiations with Moscow.

Source: Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax, citing Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin's press secretary 

Details: Peskov was asked whether it would be possible to agree with partners to put pressure on Kyiv so that "the Ukrainian side would return to the negotiating table".

Quote: "We urge everyone to do this [put pressure on Ukraine – ed.], in this case, the main mediating efforts are those of the United States – President Trump and his team. Many statements have been made, many words of disappointment have been spoken, but we, of course, want to hope that pressure is also being exerted on the Ukrainian side."

Background:

  • At the negotiations in Istanbul on 2 June, when the second round of meetings took place, Ukraine and Russia agreed on a 6,000-for-6,000 exchange of bodies of fallen soldiers. The Ukrainian and Russian delegations also agreed on an "all for all" exchange of seriously wounded service members and those aged 18-25.
  • Throughout June, a series of exchanges took place, involving both POWs and the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers.

