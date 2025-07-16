All Sections
Zelenskyy: Putin fears US, no heavy attacks for two nights since Trump's envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine

OLEKSANDR SHUMILINWednesday, 16 July 2025, 14:01
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Screenshot

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russian leader Vladimir Putin is afraid of the US, as heavy attacks have stopped since Keith Kellogg, US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, arrived in Ukraine.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with Newsmax

Quote from Zelenskyy: "General Kellogg arrived in Ukraine, and there were no massive bombings for two nights in a row. This is a very interesting example. There were no heavy attacks this night and the previous night. Even people are already joking about it, saying that we should give General Kellogg a Ukrainian passport and leave him here. And Americans should come to us more often … What does this mean? That Putin deliberately bombs civilians, but when the Americans are here, he doesn't do it."

Details: Zelenskyy also added that this means Putin is afraid of the US.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Zelenskyy: Putin fears US, no heavy attacks for two nights since Trump's envoy Kellogg arrived in Ukraine
