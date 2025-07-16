All Sections
Von der Leyen explains what will happen to Ukraine's financial aid after it joins EU

Tetyana Vysotska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 16 July 2025, 18:50
Von der Leyen. Photo: Getty Images

If Ukraine becomes a member of the European Union before 2034, the EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) – the draft seven-year budget that includes €100 billion in support for Ukraine – will be revised.

Source: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the presentation of the EU MFF for 2028–2034 in Brussels on 16 July, as reported by European Pravda 

Quote: "Now for accession itself, it is as it always was with all accessions in the past. There is a specific revision clause in the MFF that says if there is an accession of a candidate country, there will be a revision of the MFF."

Details: Von der Leyen explained that this is logical "because we will have to negotiate depending on the size of the country that joins the European Union".

Quote: "We have to negotiate within the accession treaty the phase-in of cohesion payment, the phase–in of agriculture payments for this country, but also the phase-in of contribution of that country, that accession country, to the European Union.

All this has to be negotiated and discussed and therefore very clear – the promise and the obligation [of the candidate] in the financial regulation – that with an accession there will be a revision of the MFF. It worked in the past accessions and it will work now." 

Details: The total volume of the EU’s MFF for 2028–2034 is planned at €2 trillion. The previous seven-year budget amounted to €1.2 trillion.

Background:

  • The EU’s long-term budget for 2028–2034 includes €100 billion for Ukraine.
  • Defence spending is expected to be one of the top priorities in the EU’s upcoming financial planning.
  • The MFF for 2028–2034 must be adopted by the end of 2027.

