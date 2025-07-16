Von der Leyen explains what will happen to Ukraine's financial aid after it joins EU

If Ukraine becomes a member of the European Union before 2034, the EU’s Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) – the draft seven-year budget that includes €100 billion in support for Ukraine – will be revised.

Source: European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during the presentation of the EU MFF for 2028–2034 in Brussels on 16 July, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "Now for accession itself, it is as it always was with all accessions in the past. There is a specific revision clause in the MFF that says if there is an accession of a candidate country, there will be a revision of the MFF."

Details: Von der Leyen explained that this is logical "because we will have to negotiate depending on the size of the country that joins the European Union".

Quote: "We have to negotiate within the accession treaty the phase-in of cohesion payment, the phase–in of agriculture payments for this country, but also the phase-in of contribution of that country, that accession country, to the European Union.

All this has to be negotiated and discussed and therefore very clear – the promise and the obligation [of the candidate] in the financial regulation – that with an accession there will be a revision of the MFF. It worked in the past accessions and it will work now."

Details: The total volume of the EU’s MFF for 2028–2034 is planned at €2 trillion. The previous seven-year budget amounted to €1.2 trillion.

Background:

The EU’s long-term budget for 2028–2034 includes €100 billion for Ukraine.

Defence spending is expected to be one of the top priorities in the EU’s upcoming financial planning.

The MFF for 2028–2034 must be adopted by the end of 2027.

