One person killed and 10 injured in Russian attack on Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight – photo

One person has been killed and 10 others injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on the city of Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 16-17 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The city of Dnipro has been under a large-scale attack. One person was killed in Dnipro. Another five were injured. Four men aged 35, 37, 40 and 52 were taken to hospital. Three of them are in a serious condition. A 70-year-old man who was injured will be recovering at home."

Details: The attack caused several fires and damaged businesses.

A firefighter extinguishes a fire in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Photo: State Emergency Service

Lysak said that there were also fires in the Dnipro district. In particular, loud explosions rocked the Solone and Slobozhanske hromadas where an outbuilding and a greenhouse were destroyed. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The Russians struck the Nikopol district with FPV drones and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They also dropped explosive devices from UAVs.

"The city of Nikopol and the Marhanets hromada were affected. Five people were injured. Three men aged 31, 42 and 65 and a 58-year-old woman were taken to hospital in a moderate condition. A 21-year-old man will be treated at home," Lysak said.

In the Nikopol district, a house and an outbuilding were damaged, and a car was set on fire.

The Russians targeted the Mezhova hromada of the Synelnykove district with FPV drones, damaging infrastructure facilities there.

Lysak said that 22 Russian UAVs were shot down by air defence over the region during the night.

