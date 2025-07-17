All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

One person killed and 10 injured in Russian attack on Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight – photo

Iryna BalachukThursday, 17 July 2025, 08:36
One person killed and 10 injured in Russian attack on Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight – photo
Firefighters extinguish a fire in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

One person has been killed and 10 others injured as a result of a Russian drone strike on the city of Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 16-17 July.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The city of Dnipro has been under a large-scale attack. One person was killed in Dnipro. Another five were injured. Four men aged 35, 37, 40 and 52 were taken to hospital. Three of them are in a serious condition. A 70-year-old man who was injured will be recovering at home."

Advertisement:

Details: The attack caused several fires and damaged businesses.

 
A firefighter extinguishes a fire in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Photo: State Emergency Service

Lysak said that there were also fires in the Dnipro district. In particular, loud explosions rocked the Solone and Slobozhanske hromadas where an outbuilding and a greenhouse were destroyed. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The Russians struck the Nikopol district with FPV drones and Grad multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS). They also dropped explosive devices from UAVs.

"The city of Nikopol and the Marhanets hromada were affected. Five people were injured. Three men aged 31, 42 and 65 and a 58-year-old woman were taken to hospital in a moderate condition. A 21-year-old man will be treated at home," Lysak said.

In the Nikopol district, a house and an outbuilding were damaged, and a car was set on fire.

The Russians targeted the Mezhova hromada of the Synelnykove district with FPV drones, damaging infrastructure facilities there.

Lysak said that 22 Russian UAVs were shot down by air defence over the region during the night. 

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon! 

DniproDnipropetrovsk Oblastdronesfire
Advertisement:
Ukraine's trade representative Kachka nominated for Deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration
Zelenskyy appoints former Justice and Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as his envoy for cooperation with US
Ukraine's former defence minister Umierov no longer considered for post of ambassador to US
Ukraine brings back bodies of 1,000 fallen citizens
Ukrainian parliament appoints Svyrydenko as PM
Ukrainian refugees face shelter cuts in Poland starting November
All News
Dnipro
Ukraine's chief spy: Dnipro faces threat from Russian missiles and drones, no danger of advancing troops
Ukrainian Air Force comments on reports of first-ever Russian "guided bomb attack" on Dnipro
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast comes under missile attack again: 4 killed, 17 injured in Samar
RECENT NEWS
15:00
EXPLAINERWhy Fico is still blocking the new EU sanctions and what could make him lift his veto
14:10
Death toll in Dobropillia rises to four after Russian strike
13:57
Russian strikes on Donetsk Oblast kill 2 and wound 7 people in Kostiantynivka and Kramatorsk – photos
13:29
Ukraine's trade representative Kachka nominated for Deputy PM for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration
13:27
NATO says they received orders to send Patriot to Ukraine as soon as possible
13:23
Zelenskyy appoints former Justice and Eurointegration Minister Stefanishyna as his envoy for cooperation with US
13:23
Ukraine's former defence minister Umierov no longer considered for post of ambassador to US
13:20
Zelenskyy sparks row in parliament: Demobilisation will happen after victory
12:56
Ukraine brings back bodies of 1,000 fallen citizens
12:07
Poland summons Russian envoy over Vinnytsia factory strike
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: