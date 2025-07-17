Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that demobilisation will occur only after Ukraine defeats the Russians, emphasising the need for a high-quality rotation of the military in the meantime.

Source: Zelenskyy addressing the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s parliament) before the vote on a new government, as reported by Ukrinform; Ukrainian MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak on X (Twitter)

Details: During the 17 July parliamentary session, MP Oleksii Honcharenko from the European Solidarity party asked Zelenskyy about a draft law on clear military service terms.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Our people, the heroic soldiers, will return home when we defeat the enemy, which is Putin, there are no enemies inside our country. And you shouldn’t take that side. Our heroes deserve quality rotations. People like you... When people like you help them in the combat zone, not just here."

Honcharenko reacted with outrage to Zelenskyy addressing him in an informal way, shouting "shame".

