All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian soldiers' relatives hold rally in support of clear military service term – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 27 April 2024, 18:29
Ukrainian soldiers' relatives hold rally in support of clear military service term – photo
Rally at Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square), Kyiv, 27 April 2024. Photo: Suspilne/Natalka Tkachuk

Relatives of Ukrainian military personnel held a rally in support of demobilisation and the introduction of a clear term of military service in central Kyiv on Saturday, 27 April.

Source: Suspilne

акція на Майдані Незалежності 27 квітня, фото: Cуспільне/Наталка Ткачук
Rally at Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square), Kyiv, 27 April 2024. 
Photo: Suspilne/Natalka Tkachuk

Details: Around a hundred people gathered in Kyiv’s Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) on Saturday morning, among them relatives of Ukrainian military personnel – including many servicemen’s wives – who came to Kyiv from across Ukraine.

Advertisement:

The protesters believe that a lack of a clearly defined term of military service is negatively affecting the mobilisation campaign and the morale of the soldiers defending Ukraine on the front.

The photos from the rally show protesters holding signs that read: "We demand a bill on establishing a reasonable demobilisation term", "My husband is not your slave", "Joined voluntarily, ended up serving indefinitely", and "No clear term of service = demoralised soldiers", among others.

акция на Майдане Независимости 27 апреля, фото: Суспільне/Наталка Ткачук
Rally at Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square), Kyiv, 27 April 2024. 
Photo: Suspilne/Natalka Tkachuk

Inna Sovsun, a people’s deputy in the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (the Ukrainian parliament), joined the rally.

акция на Майдане Независимости 27 апреля, фото: Суспільне/Наталка Ткачук
Rally at Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square), Kyiv, 27 April 2024. 
Photo: Suspilne/Natalka Tkachuk
 
Rally at Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square), Kyiv, 27 April 2024.
Photo: Suspilne/Natalka Tkachuk

Similar rallies were previously held in different Ukrainian cities. Today’s protest gathered people from all over Ukraine in order to urge the government to address this issue in the nearest future.

Background

  • On 9 April, Ukrainska Pravda reported that the Verkhovna Rada (Parliamentary) Committee on National Security and Defence has removed provisions on demobilisation and the rotation of military personnel from the government's mobilisation bill, which has since passed.
  • The removal of the demobilisation provisions from the bill was initiated by Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
  • Later on, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said that a new bill on demobilisation will be ready in eight months, by December 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: warArmed Forces
Advertisement:

Head of Odesa Oblast reports on aftermath of Russian missile attack on Odesa – photos

US announces large-scale package of sanctions against Russian military-industrial base

Ukraine prepares 7 new bilateral security agreements, in particular with US – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy dismisses head of Ukrainian Security Service's cybersecurity department

Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reports on Russia's missile stock and production rate

UK Defence Intelligence on interrogation of senior deputy of Russia's Defence Minister

All News
war
Three civilians injured, one seriously, in Russian attack on Kozatske, Kherson Oblast
Ukrainian forces dismiss as fake information about withdrawal of Abrams tanks from battlefield due to drones
Kharkiv Oblast: Russian troops target moving lorry with drone – photo
RECENT NEWS
04:22
Russians forcibly evict residents of occupied Kherson Oblast
01:50
Head of Odesa Oblast reports on aftermath of Russian missile attack on Odesa – photos
01:30
Russian authorities say drones attack 2 oblasts and damage power grid
01:04
Another Russian attack on Odesa underscores importance of Ukraine's air defence – US Ambassador
23:25
updatedRussia attacks Nova Poshta sorting depot in Odesa with ballistic missiles, casualties reported – video
23:18
All-terrain vehicle with flag of neutral Austria shown at NATO trophy vehicle exhibition in Moscow – photo
22:33
US confirms that Russia uses banned chemical weapons against Ukrainian Armed Forces
22:26
Marjorie Taylor Greene ridiculed over "Make Ukraine Great Again" cap – photos, videos
22:15
16 soldiers to be buried in mass grave in Chernivtsi for first time in Ukraine
21:38
Russian drone strikes tractor in Kharkiv Oblast, driver suffers contusion – photo
All News
Advertisement: