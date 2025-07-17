US delays Patriot deliveries to Switzerland as Ukraine takes priority

The US Department of State has informed Switzerland that the delivery of Patriot air defence systems will be delayed because Ukraine is currently being given priority.

Source: Swiss Defence Ministry, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Thursday 17 July, the US State Department notified the Swiss Defence Ministry that the delivery of Patriot air defence systems would be delayed due to a decision to revise priorities in support of Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Switzerland stated that it had ordered five Patriot systems in 2022, which were initially scheduled for delivery between 2027 and 2028. However, the US announcement means that the deliveries will be affected by the new prioritisation and postponed beyond the planned timeframe.

Quote: "It is currently unclear how many systems will be affected and whether the delivery of guided missiles will also be affected. No statement can be made at this stage regarding the exact timing and any further implications for Switzerland. Clarifications are ongoing."

Background:

On 14 July, US President Donald Trump announced an agreement between the US and NATO under which US arms supplies to Ukraine will be funded by European allies.

Trump also announced that additional Patriot air defence systems will be sent to Ukraine.

At least some of the US’s European allies were caught off guard by Trump’s announcement that Europe will buy US-made weapons for Ukraine. Uncertainty also remains as to which country will supply the Patriot systems.

Meanwhile, Alexus Grynkewich, NATO's Commander of Allied Air Command in Europe, stated that the Alliance is preparing for the rapid deployment of additional Patriot air defence systems in Ukraine.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!