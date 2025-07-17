All Sections
Zelenskyy says he is discussing "mega deal" on arms sales with Trump

Oleh Pavliuk, STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 17 July 2025, 17:27
Zelenskyy and Trump. Photo: President's Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump are discussing a deal in which Kyiv would purchase US weapons in exchange for selling Ukrainian drones.

Source: Zelenskyy in an interview with The New York Post, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy said his most recent conversation with Trump had focused on a deal in which the US and Ukraine would support each other in the field of aviation.

At the same time, Kyiv would gain the opportunity to purchase some American weapons, although the details of the agreement remain unclear.

"The people of America need this technology [drones], and you need to have it in your arsenal. I think this is really a mega deal, a win-win, as they say," Zelenskyy added.

He said that Ukraine is ready to share its experience in the field of unmanned aerial technologies "with America and other European partners", mentioning Denmark, Norway and Germany.

Background:

  • On 14 July, Trump announced an agreement between the US and NATO under which US arms supplied to Ukraine will be financed by European allies.
  • Trump also announced that additional Patriot air defence systems will be sent to Ukraine.
  • Trump’s plan that Europe should purchase US weapons for Ukraine came as a surprise to at least some European allies, and it remains uncertain who will supply the Patriot systems.

