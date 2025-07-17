All Sections
Kallas on MH17 anniversary: Russia must acknowledge responsibility for the tragedy

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 17 July 2025, 20:21
Kaja Kallas. Photo: Getty Images

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas has emphasised that Russia must be held accountable for the deaths of nearly 300 people resulting from the downing of flight MH17 in 2014.

Source a statement by the European External Action Service, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On the anniversary of the MH17 tragedy, Kallas expressed her condolences to the families and loved ones of the 298 victims, most of whom were citizens of European countries.

She highlighted the recent rulings by the European Court of Human Rights and the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO), both of which found that Russia bears responsibility for the downing of MH17.

"The judgment of the ECtHR and the decision of the ICAO Council are important steps towards truth, justice and accountability for all victims of Flight MH17, their relatives and loved ones.

The European Union reiterates its call on the Russian Federation to accept its responsibility for this tragedy and to fully cooperate with efforts to serve justice," she stated.

Background:

  • In July 2014, Russian militants from the so-called Donetsk People's Republic shot down Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur over eastern Ukraine. All 298 people on board were killed.
  • Earlier on Thursday, Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp stated that his country will not cease its efforts to establish the truth, achieve justice and ensure accountability in the MH17 case.

