Russians temporarily close Crimean Bridge

Olha HlushchenkoFriday, 18 July 2025, 00:58
Crimean Bridge. Stock photo: TASS

Russian forces temporarily closed the Crimean Bridge late in the evening on 17 July.

Source: Crimean Bridge: operational information; Krymskyi Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel

Details: The Crimean Bridge has been temporarily closed to traffic.

Quote from Crimean Bridge: operational information: "Those who are on the bridge and in the inspection zone are asked to remain calm and follow the instructions of transport security personnel."

Details: Krymskyi Veter reported that Russian air defence had been responding in Kerch on the night of 17-18 July.

Updated: At 01:43 Kyiv time, the Russians reported that traffic on the Crimean Bridge had resumed.

Kerch BridgeCrimeaoccupation
