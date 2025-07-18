All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with UAVs, killing two people – photos

Iryna BalachukFriday, 18 July 2025, 10:16
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with UAVs, killing two people – photos
The aftermath of the Russian strike. Photo by the State Emergency Situations Service

The Russian army has launched a drone attack on the Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing two people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Serhii Lysak: "Early reports indicate that people have been killed and injured in a Russian attack on the Kamianske district. Details are being investigated."

Advertisement:

Updated: Lysak later added that a man and a woman had been killed in the Russian attack.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A fire broke out at the scene of the attack, damaging administrative buildings, a shop and houses.

 
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: One person was killed and two others injured in a Russian drone attack on the Pavlohrad district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 17-18 July. The Russians hit an electric locomotive, killing the driver.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastdrones
Advertisement:
Kremlin agrees that negotiations with Ukraine need to be "given momentum"
Zelenskyy's Envoy for US Stefanishyna says she has nothing to do with corruption scandal involving her ex
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with UAVs, killing two people – photos
Zelenskyy appoints former defence minister Umierov as secretary of National Security and Defence Council
Ambassadors to EU approve 18th package of sanctions against Russia
Slovak PM says country will lift veto on EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia – video
All News
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Russian drones attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: train driver killed, two injured
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two injured, houses destroyed – photos
One person killed and 10 injured in Russian attack on Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk Oblast overnight – photo
RECENT NEWS
16:50
Three injured in two Russian drone strikes on Sumy Oblast
15:57
Ramstein meeting to take place on 21 July with US and NATO representatives in attendance
15:19
Reuters: Russian lawmaker warns WhatsApp to prepare for exit from Russia
15:10
UK accuses Russian military intelligence of cyber espionage against West
14:50
Orbán says 20–25% of EU budget can end up funding Ukraine
14:47
EU approves one of its "strongest" sanctions packages against Russia
14:46
Ukraine's Azov corps seeks recruits to counter Shahed drone threat
14:26
Zelenskyy: France to train more Ukrainian pilots on Mirage jets
14:20
24-year-old Crimean Tatar faces life imprisonment in occupied Crimea
13:50
Zelenskyy and Macron hold phone call, discussing air defence and sanctions
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: