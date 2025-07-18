Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with UAVs, killing two people – photos

The aftermath of the Russian strike. Photo by the State Emergency Situations Service

The Russian army has launched a drone attack on the Kamianske district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing two people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Serhii Lysak: "Early reports indicate that people have been killed and injured in a Russian attack on the Kamianske district. Details are being investigated."

Updated: Lysak later added that a man and a woman had been killed in the Russian attack.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A fire broke out at the scene of the attack, damaging administrative buildings, a shop and houses.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Background: One person was killed and two others injured in a Russian drone attack on the Pavlohrad district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 17-18 July. The Russians hit an electric locomotive, killing the driver.

