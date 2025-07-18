All Sections
Zelenskyy's Envoy for US Stefanishyna says she has nothing to do with corruption scandal involving her ex

Serhiy Sydorenko, Alona MazurenkoFriday, 18 July 2025, 12:09
Olha Stefanishyna. Photo: eu-ua.kmu.gov.ua

Olha Stefanishyna, President Zelenskyy's Special Envoy for Cooperation with the United States, has said that after an investigation by Ukrainska Pravda into her ex-husband Mykhailo Stefanishyn's involvement in possible abuses of the Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA), she stopped communicating with her him.

Source: Stefanishyna in an interview with European Pravda

Quote: "I am open to communication on this matter, and I want to emphasise that I have no connection to my ex-husband's business or any of his activities.

And although I had the opportunity, I made a point of not trying to find out what was happening at ARMA, what the National Anti-Corruption Bureau investigation was about, or what the details were. Because I don't want to know about things that I have nothing to do with.

I have been divorced from my ex-husband for eight years, since 2017.

We kept in touch because he has only one official status for me: he is the father of my children. That is why we maintained a relationship specifically regarding the children.

However, after the investigation was published on Ukrainska Pravda, he disappeared from our lives."

Details: This relates to the Ukrainska Pravda investigation into the involvement of her ex-husband, Mykhailo Stefanishyn, in possible abuses of ARMA. Ukrainska Pravda sources said that Stefanishyn is presented as the shadow handler of the agency's office in informal conversations, and a company associated with him has already received four valuable assets under management.

This refers to the Kamparitet consortium, which was selected as the manager of the Trade Union House on Maidan Nezalezhnosti (Independence Square) and the Flagman shopping centre in Ivano-Frankivsk.

In addition, the company became the manager of the seized property of Ukrainska Yahoda (Ukrainian Berry) LLC and commercial real estate in a high-rise building on Pavlivska Street in the capital.

In an interview, Stefanishyna also said that there would be significant changes in her property status in her declaration. On the day she left the government, she sold a plot of land that she had owned since 2007.

Stefanishyna's declaration does indeed include a 10-acre plot in the village of Nerubaiske near Odesa.

She noted that this freed up funds that she can now count on for a certain period of time.

Background: 

  • Mykhailo Stefanishyn is the ex-husband of the former deputy prime minister, whom she divorced in 2017. They are raising two children together and, according to the 2024 declaration, Stefanishyna receives child support from her ex-husband.
  • On 17 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Stefanishyna as the special envoy of the president of Ukraine for cooperation with the United States of America.
  • Prior to that, Olha Stefanishyna held the position of deputy prime minister for European and Euro-Atlantic integration and minister of justice. She worked in the government for five years.

