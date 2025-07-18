All Sections
Zelenskyy and Macron hold phone call, discussing air defence and sanctions

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 18 July 2025, 13:50
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

The presidents of Ukraine and France held a telephone conversation on Friday 18 July.

Source: Zelenskyy and Macron on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Volodymyr Zelenskyy described the hour-long call with Emmanuel Macron as "very substantive." He highlighted discussions on the frontline situation and Ukraine’s primary defence needs, including bolstering air defence – specifically the supply of missiles for SAMP/T systems and funding for interceptor drones.

Quote from Zelenskyy: "I’m grateful to Emmanuel for his truly strategic vision and his readiness to help with exactly what our warriors require… We will prepare joint decisions with France and other partners at the level of defence and foreign ministers on new steps aimed at protecting our people from Russian strikes."

Zelenskyy also noted that France is prepared to train additional Ukrainian pilots on Mirage fighters. Further steps to implement agreements from the latest coalition of the willing meeting were discussed.

"I thanked France for its tangible contribution to shaping and advancing the 18th EU sanctions package," Zelenskyy added.

Macron, while not disclosing specifics, underscored France’s recognition of the strategic importance of supporting Ukraine. 

Quote from Macron: "It is now more necessary than ever to remember that Europe’s security, freedom and future are closely linked to the fate of Ukraine."

He brought up the recent meeting of the coalition of the willing leaders , which took place on 10 July and involved leaders from 30 countries, including the US for the first time.

"All together, we are increasing pressure on Russia to achieve an unconditional ceasefire and start negotiations to ensure a reliable and lasting peace. I welcome the adoption by the EU this morning of a new package of sanctions against Russia," Macron noted.

Background: Following the 10 July meeting, leaders of the coalition of the willing agreed to establish a headquarters in Paris and finalised plans for a future contingent in Ukraine following a virtual meeting on Thursday 10 July.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

