All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK joins EU in lowering price cap for Russian oil

Oleh Pavliuk, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 18 July 2025, 18:59
UK joins EU in lowering price cap for Russian oil
Stock Photo: Getty Images

The United Kingdom announced on Friday 18 July that it is joining the European Union in lowering the price cap on Russian seaborne oil.

Source: a statement by the UK government, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Alongside the EU, the UK is reducing the price cap on Russian oil from US$60 to US$47.60 per barrel "directly hitting Russia’s oil revenues, which have already fallen 35% year-on-year to May".

Advertisement:

"Together we will continue to apply relentless pressure on Putin, squeezing his critical oil industry and cutting off funding for his illegal war in Ukraine," UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy stressed.

The price cap sets the maximum price at which companies from the Group of Seven can ship, insure, or otherwise service Russian seaborne oil.

The government stated that UK businesses have until 2 September to adapt to the reduced price cap.

Background: 

  • The European Union has lowered the price cap on Russian oil as part of its 18th package of sanctions, which was finally approved on 18 July. This became possible after Slovakia and Malta withdrew their objections.
  • The package imposes sanctions on 105 vessels from Russia’s shadow fleet, lowers the price cap on Russian oil and targets banks and companies outside Russia that support its war effort.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

UKEURussiaoil
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy's new envoy for US Stefanishyna says she has nothing to do with corruption scandal involving her ex
Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with UAVs, killing two people – photos
Zelenskyy appoints former defence minister Umierov as secretary of National Security and Defence Council
Ambassadors to EU approve 18th package of sanctions against Russia
Slovak PM says country will lift veto on EU's 18th sanctions package against Russia – video
Zelenskyy says he is discussing "mega deal" on arms sales with Trump
All News
UK
UK accuses Russian military intelligence of cyber espionage against West
UK may join efforts to buy weapons from US for Ukraine – Bloomberg
UK intelligence: Russia has lost over 230,000 soldiers in 2025 so far
RECENT NEWS
19:52
Reuters: Washington and Kyiv want to sign drone deal, says Ukraine's PM
19:48
Reuters: Germany's Merz casts doubt on Ukraine joining EU by 2034
19:37
Erdoğan after talking to Putin: Türkiye ready to host third round of Ukraine-Russia talks
19:03
Partial power outage in Sumy due to Russian attack, trolleybus services suspended
18:59
UK joins EU in lowering price cap for Russian oil
18:42
Russian drone attacks Kherson, injuring two people
18:37
Extended curfew introduced within 10 km of front line in Donetsk Oblast
17:27
Bloomberg: New EU sanctions may disrupt Russian Rosneft's Indian refinery stake sale
17:10
Group of teenagers who survived Russian persecution brought back to Ukraine
16:50
Three injured in two Russian drone strikes on Sumy Oblast
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: