Almost 90 drones attack Russia in one evening

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that its air defences had downed 87 Ukrainian drones on the evening of 18 July.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "Air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 87 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles between 18:15 and 23:05 Moscow time."

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the drones had been downed as follows:

48 over Bryansk Oblast,

12 over Oryol Oblast,

10 over Kaluga Oblast,

eight over Rostov Oblast,

five over the Moscow region, including two flying towards Moscow,

and one drone each over Tula, Kursk, Smolensk and Voronezh oblasts.

Background: On the night of 17-18 July, drones attacked nine Russian regions including Moscow, Bryansk, Oryol and Nizhny Novgorod oblasts, with flight restrictions imposed at airports.

