Almost 90 drones attack Russia in one evening

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 19 July 2025, 00:20
UAV. Stock photo: Ukrinform

The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that its air defences had downed 87 Ukrainian drones on the evening of 18 July.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry

Quote: "Air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 87 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles between 18:15 and 23:05 Moscow time."

Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the drones had been downed as follows:

  • 48 over Bryansk Oblast,
  • 12 over Oryol Oblast,
  • 10 over Kaluga Oblast,
  • eight over Rostov Oblast,
  • five over the Moscow region, including two flying towards Moscow,
  • and one drone each over Tula, Kursk, Smolensk and Voronezh oblasts.

Background: On the night of 17-18 July, drones attacked nine Russian regions including Moscow, Bryansk, Oryol and Nizhny Novgorod oblasts, with flight restrictions imposed at airports.

