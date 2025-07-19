Almost 90 drones attack Russia in one evening
Saturday, 19 July 2025, 00:20
The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that its air defences had downed 87 Ukrainian drones on the evening of 18 July.
Source: Russian Defence Ministry
Quote: "Air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 87 Ukrainian aircraft-type unmanned aerial vehicles between 18:15 and 23:05 Moscow time."
Details: The Russian Defence Ministry claimed that the drones had been downed as follows:
- 48 over Bryansk Oblast,
- 12 over Oryol Oblast,
- 10 over Kaluga Oblast,
- eight over Rostov Oblast,
- five over the Moscow region, including two flying towards Moscow,
- and one drone each over Tula, Kursk, Smolensk and Voronezh oblasts.
Background: On the night of 17-18 July, drones attacked nine Russian regions including Moscow, Bryansk, Oryol and Nizhny Novgorod oblasts, with flight restrictions imposed at airports.
