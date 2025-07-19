All Sections
West has 18 months left to prepare for potential war with China and Russia – Bild

Olha HlushchenkoSaturday, 19 July 2025, 05:18
West has 18 months left to prepare for potential war with China and Russia – Bild
Alexus Grynkewich. Photo: Getty Images

General Alexus Grynkewich, Supreme Allied Commander Europe, has stated that the United States and European Union countries have no more than 18 months to prepare for a possible large-scale military conflict with China and Russia.

Source: Grynkewich during a speech at a meeting with representatives of military command and the defence industry in Wiesbaden, as reported by Bild and Interfax-Ukraine

Details: Grynkewich said there is a real risk of coordinated aggression by China and Russia, which could lead to a simultaneous attack on Taiwan and NATO countries.

Quote from Grynkewich: "The dictators of China, Xi Jinping, and Russia, Vladimir Putin, are already preparing for a coordinated attack that could provoke a global conflict."

Details: Grynkewich noted that Xi Jinping may launch an offensive on Taiwan in coordination with Russian ruler Putin. Such a double strike, he believes, poses a serious challenge to the West.

Quote from Grynkewich: "The conflict may begin with an attack by China on Taiwan. Since Russia is now a satellite of the PRC, Xi Jinping will undoubtedly coordinate actions with Putin. China and Russia are preparing for a simultaneous strike on Taiwan and Europe. We will need every piece of equipment, all available machinery and every round of ammunition we can get in order to be ready."

Details: Bild also noted that concern is growing in the German government about a potential Russian attack on one of the smaller NATO countries as early as 2027.

