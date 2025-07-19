First German-funded Patriot for Ukraine will be ready in six months – Bild

A Patriot air defence system that Germany plans to pay for and deliver to Ukraine is being finalised and will be ready no sooner than in six months.

Source: European Pravda; German tabloid Bild

Details: According to Bild, the Patriot in question was originally destined for Switzerland, but Ukraine will receive it first, having been given priority. Germany will cover the cost.

Advertisement:

However, Bild reports that the system is still being finalised by the US defence contractor Raytheon and is expected to be ready in no less than six to eight months.

To further speed up the delivery to Ukraine, Germany is considering sending a Patriot system from its armed forces' stocks. A replacement would have to be ordered from Raytheon and delivery would take years.

The tabloid also emphasises that Germany lacks air defence capabilities.

The Bundeswehr had 12 Patriot systems, three of which were transferred to Ukraine at the start of the full-scale invasion, while two others are currently deployed in Poland to protect Rzeszów airport.

In addition, Bild reports that three systems are currently being overhauled by the German Armed Forces and are therefore not operational at present. At least one more is needed for training.

Thus, Germany currently has a maximum of three units available for its own air defence. If another system is transferred to Ukraine, there will be two left.

The tabloid also said that Germany is waiting for Patriot deliveries ordered by the previous government. The first of them should arrive at the end of 2026, and the rest by 2029.

Background:

On Monday 14 July, Trump announced an agreement between the United States and NATO under which the supply of US weapons to Ukraine will be financed by European allies.

Trump also announced that additional Patriot air defence systems are to be sent to Ukraine.

At least some of the US' European allies were caught off guard by Trump's announcement of a plan for Europeans to purchase American weapons for Ukraine, and uncertainty remains as to who exactly will supply the Patriot systems.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!