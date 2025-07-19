Ukraine's defence minister and deputy PM discuss scaling up interceptor drones for defence

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Denys Shmyhal has met with First Deputy Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov to discuss scaling up technologies that support the front line and air defence.

Quote from Shmyhal: "The focus is on scaling technologies that have proved their effectiveness on the battlefield, particularly interceptor drones. This technology has made an incredible breakthrough and the number of successful shootdowns of Shahed drones is growing rapidly every month.

It is important to find and scale up anti-drone solutions quickly. This is the task that the president has set. We also discussed the production of weapons and the launch of new solutions capable of changing the situation at the front. We are working to streamline the procedures for transferring and decommissioning drones, so that the military can receive the necessary equipment without excessive bureaucracy."

Background: On 13 July, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that interceptor drones are performing "particularly well" in action.

