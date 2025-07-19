Russian drones injure four civilians in Kharkiv Oblast

Four civilians were injured on Saturday 19 July as a result of Russian FPV drone attacks on the Kupiansk district in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Details: A Russian drone hit a car in Kupiansk in the morning. Three men aged 45, 59 and 73 received minor injuries. The car was damaged.

At 14:00, in the village of Nechvolodivka in the Kindrashivka hromada, a 42-year-old man was hit by what is believed to be an FPV drone as he was cycling along the road. He was injured in the explosion and taken to hospital. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

