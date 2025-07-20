Russia claims 40 Ukrainian drones downed in seven regions overnight

The Russian Defence Ministry claims that 40 "Ukrainian drones" were intercepted and destroyed by Russian air defence forces over Russian territory on the evening of 19 July. Reports indicate that seven regions were targeted, including Moscow.

Source: Ministry of Defence of the Russian Federation on Telegram

Literally: "In the time interval from 20:00 Moscow time to 23:30 Moscow time, 40 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles of the aircraft type were intercepted and destroyed by air defence means on duty."

Details: According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the highest number of drones – 21 – were allegedly shot down over Bryansk Oblast. Nine more were intercepted over Kaluga Oblast. Four unmanned aerial vehicles were downed over Moscow Oblast, including two on the approach to Moscow. Additionally, two drones each were reportedly intercepted over the Kursk Oblast and the Black Sea, with one each over the Tula and Belgorod oblasts.

Background:

The day before, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that its air defences downed 87 Ukrainian drones.

On the night of 17-18 July, drones attacked nine Russian regions, including Moscow, Bryansk, Oryol and Nizhny Novgorod oblasts, with flight restrictions imposed at airports.

