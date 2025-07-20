Russian drones attack Izium: two injured, buildings damaged

Two civilians were injured and houses and non-residential buildings were damaged in a Russian drone strike on the city of Izium in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 19-20 July.

Source: Izium City Military Administration

Details: Early reports indicate that four Russian drones hit Izium. One of the drones struck a two-storey residential building on Shkilna Street. The second floor of the building was damaged and two people were injured in the strike.

Advertisement:

Three other drones hit a non-residential building on Kremianetskyi Quarter Street, causing a fire and damaging property.

Background: On Saturday 19 July, four civilians were injured in the Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast as a result of Russian FPV drone attacks.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!