Ukrainian air defence shoots down 18 out of 57 Russian drones in overnight attack
Sunday, 20 July 2025, 09:42
The Russians launched an attack with 57 unmanned aerial vehicles on the night of 19-20 July, of which 18 were shot down, and another seven disappeared from radar.
Source: Ukrainian Air Force
Details: A total of 32 unmanned aerial vehicle hits were recorded in 10 locations, with debris falling in 6 locations. Ukraine’s military reports that the attacks targeted Zaporizhzhia and frontline territories of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.
As of the morning, the Russian assault continued, with a new wave of Shahed drones approaching from the northeast.
