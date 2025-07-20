All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian air defence shoots down 18 out of 57 Russian drones in overnight attack

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 20 July 2025, 09:42
Ukrainian air defence shoots down 18 out of 57 Russian drones in overnight attack
Mobile air defence unit. Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russians launched an attack with 57 unmanned aerial vehicles on the night of 19-20 July, of which 18 were shot down, and another seven disappeared from radar.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Details: A total of 32 unmanned aerial vehicle hits were recorded in 10 locations, with debris falling in 6 locations. Ukraine’s military reports that the attacks targeted Zaporizhzhia and frontline territories of Donetsk, Kharkiv, Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts.

Advertisement:

As of the morning, the Russian assault continued, with a new wave of Shahed drones approaching from the northeast.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

dronesair defenceUkraine's Air Force
Advertisement:
Ukrainian air defence shoots down 18 out of 57 Russian drones in overnight attack
Azerbaijan moves to sue Russia over Aktau plane crash after seven months
Russians plan to launch 2,000 drones on Ukraine simultaneously, German general says
Drones attack Moscow and Moscow Oblast: cars caught fire, airports suspended operations – videos
Usyk stuns Dubois with 5th-round KO, solidifies heavyweight crown
Zelenskyy: National Security and Defence Council secretary has proposed meeting with Russian side next week
All News
drones
Drones attack Moscow and Moscow Oblast: cars caught fire, airports suspended operations – videos
Russia claims 40 Ukrainian drones downed in seven regions overnight
Russian drones injure four civilians in Kharkiv Oblast
RECENT NEWS
11:04
Russian officials ordered to use spy-linked Max messaging app by September
10:35
German chancellor's diplomacy shifts Trump's view on Putin
10:17
Russian attacks wound six across Kharkiv Oblast
09:42
Ukrainian air defence shoots down 18 out of 57 Russian drones in overnight attack
08:58
Russia claims 93 Ukrainian drones downed in overnight attack
08:40
Azerbaijan moves to sue Russia over Aktau plane crash after seven months
08:28
78-year-old woman killed in Russian drone strike in Sumy Oblast
07:56
Russian attacks claim three lives in Donetsk Oblast
07:30
Child and her father injured in Russian attack near Kherson
07:02
Russia loses 1,140 soldiers over past day
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: