Russian officials are being ordered to switch to a messaging app controlled by the secret services of the Russian Federation, according to intelligence reports. Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin has instructed the Russian government to develop measures to restrict the use of foreign software, including messaging apps from "unfriendly countries" by 1 September.

Source: Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine

Details: Intelligence indicates that Meta-owned WhatsApp has come under particular scrutiny, positioning it as a prime candidate for a potential ban. The situation with Telegram remains unclear: despite its Russian origins, its alleged "independent" stance and refusal to cooperate with authorities leave its status uncertain.

Quote: "The authorities have already created a new element of the centralised digital tracking system – messaging app Max from VK. All officials were ordered to switch to Max. The application has full access to the microphone, camera, contacts, geolocation and files. Does not turn off by standard means, uses root access and system jar files – signs of malicious software. The data is automatically transmitted to servers linked to VK, which is under the control of the secret services of the Russian Federation."

Background: Russia may introduce additional restrictions on the use of software developed in so-called unfriendly countries, particularly messaging apps.

