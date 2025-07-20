Ukrainian border guards have captured a Russian soldier who approached Ukrainian positions on the Kursk front on his own.

Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

Details: The prisoner is a serviceman of Russia’s 40th Separate Marine Brigade. The man said he voluntarily signed a one-year contract less than a month ago, for which he was promised RUB 3 million (about US$38,216). However, he never received the money.

Quote: "He was immediately sent to storm Ukrainian positions, which ended relatively well for him, unlike the rest of the invaders involved in the assault."

Background: Earlier, Ukrainian border guards showed a Wagner Group fighter taken prisoner on the Bakhmut front.

