Moscow attacked by drones in morning, Russian Defence Ministry says

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 20 July 2025, 14:50
A drone. Photo: Ukroboronprom (Ukrainian Defence Industry)

Russia’s Ministry of Defence has said that Russian air defence systems destroyed 39 unmanned aerial vehicles, 5 between 08:00 and 08:10 and 34 between 08:10 and 12:00 (Moscow time) on 20 July.

Source: Russian Defence Ministry on Telegram

Details: Of the 39 drones supposedly destroyed within those four hours, at least five were flying towards Moscow, the Russians stated.

In addition, 18 drones were reported over Kaluga Oblast, seven over Moscow Oblast, six over Kursk Oblast, three over Bryansk Oblast, two over Belgorod Oblast, and one each over Tula and Oryol Oblasts and occupied Crimea.

There is no information on the total number of drones launched or whether any reached their targets.

Background: On the night of 19-20 July, Russian air defence supposedly detected and destroyed 93 UAVs over Russian territory.

