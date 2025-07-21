Lukianivska metro station in Kyiv closed due to Russian attack – video

Kyiv's Lukianivska metro station is temporarily closed to passengers due to damage to the ground-level part of the station caused by a Russian strike.

Source: Kyiv City Military Administration

Quote: "Lukianivska metro station is not operating for passenger transport but remains open as a shelter.

The ground-level part of the station was partially damaged in the strike.

Наслідки ворожої атаки на вході до станції метро "Лукʼянівська"

There is no fire at the station and the underground facilities are not damaged. The station will temporarily not operate for entry or exit."

Update: At around 11:00, Kyiv City Administration reported that Lukianivska metro station had resumed operations.

Background:

On the night of 20-21 July, Russia conducted a large-scale combined aerial attack on Ukraine. The Russians used attack drones and cruise and ballistic missiles of various types.

On 24 April, Lukianivska metro station was affected for the fifth time, with the glass dome and facade damaged, part of the chipboard torn off by the blast wave and the name of the station chipped.

