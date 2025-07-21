All Sections
Russia launches combined strike on Kyiv: fires rage in four districts, one person killed and several injured

Ivan Diakonov Monday, 21 July 2025, 04:40
Firefighters extinguishing fire. Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russia conducted a large-scale strike on Ukraine on the night of 20-21 July using drones and cruise and ballistic missiles, causing fires in four Kyiv's districts. Early reports indicate that one person has been killed and two injured.

Source: Tymur Tkachenko, Head of Kyiv City Military Administration; Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko; Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The attack caused a fire on the roof of a non-residential building in the Darnytskyi district. Further information is being gathered."

Updated: As of 04:00, Tkachenko reported that fires had occurred on the roof of a high-rise building and a non-residential building in the Darnytskyi district. A supermarket also caught fire.

A residential building caught fire in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Balconies at another address are also burning.

A fire in a shopping arcade was recorded in the Dniprovskyi district and debris fell on the grounds of a kindergarten.

A non-residential building caught fire in the Solomianskyi district.

Klitschko said medical teams had been dispatched to the Darnytskyi, Solomianskyi and Dniprovskyi districts.

Updated: The entrance to the Lukianivska metro station was damaged in the Russian attack. People were using it as a shelter during the large-scale Russian strike. Early reports indicate that there were no casualties.

At 04:39, Tkachenko reported one fatality.

"A man has been hospitalised with multiple injuries in the Darnytskyi district," he added.

The city authorities urged residents not to leave shelters, as Russia continued its attack.

Updated: As of 05:30, the number of injured has increased to two.

"One person was injured in the Shevchenkivskyi district, where a fire broke out on the first and second floors of a residential building. Medical treatment was provided at the scene," Klitschko said.

Updated: 

  • Ukraine's Air Force warned that several Tu-95 strategic bombers had taken off from Olenya air base in Russia's Murmansk Oblast.
  • At 02:12 on 21 July, the Air Force reported that Kalibr cruise missiles had been launched from the Black Sea.
  • Air-raid warnings were issued in all oblasts three times overnight due to the take-off of MiG-31K jets. They carry Kh-47M2 Kinzhal hypersonic aeroballistic missiles.
  • On the evening of 20 July, an air-raid warning was issued in Kyiv and several oblasts due to a Russian drone attack. Air defence systems were responding to Russian targets.

