Four injured in Russian attack on Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast overnight, including child – photos

Three adults and one child have been injured in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast in a Russian missile and drone attack on the night of 20-21 July.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES)

Quote: "A fire in a two-storey residential building has been extinguished in the Ivano-Frankivsk hromada. Residential houses have also been damaged in the same hromada. Early reports indicate that four people have been injured, including a child. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]"

The aftermath of the attack

Details: The Horodenka hromada in the Kolomyia district was also affected by the Russian attack. A fire broke out in an outbuilding and has since been extinguished. No casualties were reported.

The aftermath of the attack

Another fire was contained in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk, where garages and cars in an open parking lot caught fire across 220 sq m, as well as warehouse and production facilities covering 300 sq m.

Background:

On the night of 20-21 July, Russia carried out another large-scale combined air attack on Ukraine, using attack drones and missiles of various types. Explosions were heard in several oblasts.

Ivano-Frankivsk mayor stated that there were many strikes on the city. He described the attack as the most intense since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

