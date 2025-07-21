All Sections
French foreign minister arrives in Kyiv and visits sites of Russian attacks – photos

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzMonday, 21 July 2025, 11:33
Photo: Ukrainian Embassy in France on X

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot has begun his visit to the Ukrainian capital by inspecting the damage caused by Russian attacks.

Source: Ukrainian Embassy in France on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Barrot arrived in Kyiv in the morning after Russia had launched 426 drones and 24 missiles against Ukrainian targets during the night.

"Jean-Noël Barrot, who arrived in Kyiv as an honorary guest of the Ambassadors’ Conference, began his visit at the site of the bombings. Ukraine needs stronger air defences," the embassy stated, posting photos of the aftermath of the Russian attacks that the French minister was inspecting.

Background:

  • Barrot is scheduled to take part in Ukraine’s Ambassadors Conference on Monday 22 July.
  • The day before, dozens of heads of Ukraine’s diplomatic missions abroad, who came to participate in the conference, visited Zaporizhzhia and Zaporizhzhia Oblast.
  • On 20 July, President Zelenskyy stated that he had received a report from Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, which included an agreed decision to replace the heads of several embassies.

