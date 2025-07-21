All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirms death of former Interior Ministry official in Spain

Ulyana Krychkovska, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 21 July 2025, 12:43
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirms death of former Interior Ministry official in Spain
Ukraine’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Stock photo: Shutterstock

Ukrainian national Ihor Hrushevskyi, a former senior official from Ukraine’s Interior Ministry’s Department for Combating Organised Crime, has died as a result of drowning in the Cala Alta residential complex in Spain, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed.

Source: press service for the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Spanish media outlet El Español earlier reported on the "mysterious" death of Hrushevskyi at the Cala Alta residential complex in Villajoyosa, where Russian pilot Maksim Kuzminov was murdered in 2024.

Advertisement:

In response to journalists’ enquiries, the Foreign Ministry stated that, as the Consulate General of Ukraine in Barcelona reported, the death was caused by drowning.

The ministry also noted that consular assistance was provided for the preparation of the necessary documents for the repatriation of the body to Ukraine.

The death has raised suspicion among residents of Cala Alta, as in February 2024, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine confirmed that Russian pilot Maksim Kuzminov, who transferred a Russian Mi-8 helicopter to Ukrainian territory in the summer of 2023, had been found dead in Spain.

In June 2024, The Wall Street Journal, citing sources in Western intelligence, reported that the killers of Kuzminov were paid by Russian state officials in Vienna.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

SpainMinistry of Internal AffairsForeign Affairs Ministry
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Security Service says they detained Russian "mole" within NABU – photos
Ukrainian president announces appointment of 16 Ukrainian ambassadors
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirms death of former Interior Ministry official in Spain
MP working for Russia and having significant influence on NABU exposed – Ukraine's Security Service
Head of NABU detective department detained on suspicion of selling industrial hemp to Russia
Ukraine conducts operation to "neutralise Russian influence on NABU": multiple searches ongoing – photos
All News
Spain
Ukrainian former Interior Ministry official found dead in same Spanish complex where Russian pilot was killed
Ukrainian and Spanish PMs meet: discuss defence cooperation and European integration
Spain rejects Ukraine's bid for joint probe into pro-Russian politician Portnov's murder – UP sources
RECENT NEWS
17:30
What chemical weapons does Russia most often use in the war against Ukraine?
16:46
Warhead of Russian missile defused in Kyiv – photos
16:14
FIDE allows Russian women's chess team to participate in World Team Championship under neutral status
16:10
Germany and UK to provide Ukraine with 220,000 Gepard shells and to finance drones
15:54
Germany and the United States agree to send five Patriot systems to Ukraine "as soon as possible"
15:40
EU sanctions on Russian diesel to take effect in six months – Bloomberg
15:24
Ukraine's Security Service says they detained Russian "mole" within NABU – photos
15:06
Ukraine's 50-Day arming campaign: new Ramstein brings 52 countries together online
15:06
updatedRussian nighttime attack on Kyiv: nine injured, one killed – photos
14:59
Ukrainian company Kvertus launches mass production of electronic warfare robot – photo
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: