Zelenskyy names three priorities for next meeting with Russian representatives in Istanbul

In his address to Ukrainian diplomats, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has named three priority issues for Kyiv that he wants to discuss during the third round of talks with Russian representatives in Istanbul.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy's address, including on social media platform X

"Rustem Umierov has proposed holding a new meeting of representatives in Türkiye. The agenda from our side is clear: the return of prisoners of war, the return of children abducted by Russia, and the preparation of a meeting at leadership level."

Zelenskyy reiterated his earlier statement that negotiations can only be truly effective if they take place at leadership level.

"I urge you to inform your host countries of the importance of this negotiation framework and to ensure the necessary political support for Ukraine," he added, addressing the ambassadors.

Background:

Ukrainian, Turkish and Russian media, citing sources, reported that the third round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul could take place this week.

The last round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul took place on 2 June. At that meeting, Russia handed Ukraine its memorandum with a list of knowingly unacceptable ultimatums.

