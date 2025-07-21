All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy names three priorities for next meeting with Russian representatives in Istanbul

Mariya Yemets, STANISLAV POHORILOVMonday, 21 July 2025, 17:08
Zelenskyy names three priorities for next meeting with Russian representatives in Istanbul
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President

In his address to Ukrainian diplomats, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has named three priority issues for Kyiv that he wants to discuss during the third round of talks with Russian representatives in Istanbul.

Source: European Pravda, citing Zelenskyy's address, including on social media platform X

Quote from Zelenskyy: "Rustem Umierov has proposed holding a new meeting of representatives in Türkiye. The agenda from our side is clear: the return of prisoners of war, the return of children abducted by Russia, and the preparation of a meeting at leadership level."

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy reiterated his earlier statement that negotiations can only be truly effective if they take place at leadership level.

"I urge you to inform your host countries of the importance of this negotiation framework and to ensure the necessary political support for Ukraine," he added, addressing the ambassadors.

Background:

  • Ukrainian, Turkish and Russian media, citing sources, reported that the third round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul could take place this week.
  • The last round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations in Istanbul took place on 2 June. At that meeting, Russia handed Ukraine its memorandum with a list of knowingly unacceptable ultimatums.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

ZelenskyyRusso-Ukrainian warnegotiationsTürkiye
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy names first countries likely to agree on multiple citizenship
Ukraine's Security Service says they detained Russian "mole" within NABU – photos
Ukrainian president announces appointment of 16 Ukrainian ambassadors
Ukrainian Foreign Ministry confirms death of former Interior Ministry official in Spain
MP working for Russia with significant influence on NABU exposed – Ukraine's Security Service
Head of NABU detective department detained on suspicion of selling industrial hemp to Russia
All News
Zelenskyy
Ukrainian president announces appointment of 16 Ukrainian ambassadors
Zelenskyy approves replacement of ambassadors in several embassies
"Russian logistics must suffer significantly": Zelenskyy and Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief discuss long-range strikes
RECENT NEWS
20:10
Ukraine's defence forces hit several targets in Russia's Belgorod Oblast – video
19:38
Russians damage church and theatre in Kherson – photos
19:37
Canada to donate US$15m for Leopard 2 tank maintenance for Ukraine
19:07
UK imposes new sanctions on Russia's shadow fleet
18:35
Germany and US near final agreement on Patriot systems for Ukraine – Bloomberg
18:31
Zelenskyy names first countries likely to agree on multiple citizenship
18:21
Ukraine tests fibre-optic drones with up to 40-km range – photos
18:11
Ukraine to open four embassies and over 10 consular offices by end of year
17:48
New defence minister says Ukraine needs US$6bn to buy weapons and take war back to Russia
17:38
Ukraine produces less weaponry than it could due to funding constraints – NYT
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: