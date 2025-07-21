All Sections
Russian captivity kills: oldest civilian prisoner from Enerhodar dies

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 21 July 2025, 17:36
Russian captivity kills: oldest civilian prisoner from Enerhodar dies
Oleksandr Markov. Photo: Dmytro Orlov on Telegram

Oleksandr Markov, the oldest civilian prisoner from the city of Enerhodar in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, has died as he was being transferred to a penal colony in Russia.

Source: Mayor of Enerhodar Dmytro Orlov on Telegram, citing Markov’s son 

Quote: "The oldest civilian prisoner from Enerhodar did not survive Russian prisons and torture chambers.

Advertisement:

Oleksandr Markov, a 74-year-old civilian prisoner – one of many illegally detained Ukrainians – has died during a transfer to the Russian city of Ust-Labinsk. We were informed of this by his son."

 
Oleksandr Markov
Photo: Dmytro Orlov on Telegram

Details: Markov, who was elderly and in poor health, was arrested on 8 May 2024. For nearly a year, his family had no information about what had happened to him. It was not until March 2025 that they learned that he had been sentenced to 14 years in a penal colony for "treason", with an additional year of restricted freedom, by a Russian occupation "court".

Markov died on 26 June 2025 as he was being transferred to another prison.

"This is yet another reminder of the cruelty with which the enemy treats our people – prisoners of war and civilians alike, including elderly people," Orlov stressed.

The exact cause and circumstances of Markov’s death remain unknown.

Orlov noted that as of July 2025, 27 Enerhodar residents remain in Russian captivity. Seven of them are women, and 13 are employees of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

Advertisement:
Advertisement: