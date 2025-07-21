All Sections
Zelenskyy names first countries likely to agree on multiple citizenship

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykMonday, 21 July 2025, 18:31
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the countries where procedures for obtaining multiple citizenship are likely to be introduced first.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address at the ambassadors’ conference on Monday 21 July, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy reminded those present that Ukraine recently passed a law on multiple citizenship, which aims to maintain Ukrainians’ connection with their homeland.

Quote: "We will gradually determine the countries where the corresponding procedures will be introduced. I planned to start with the countries hosting the largest Ukrainian populations now – primarily Germany, Poland, Czechia and the Baltic states." 

Details: Zelenskyy added that the list will be finalised following consultations with the prime minister, foreign minister and speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament).

Quote: "Of course, we should also consider Canada and other countries where many Ukrainians live and where Ukraine feels such strong support. This is also an important aspect – which countries have traditionally stood with us, traditionally supported us and remain warm, very warm to Ukrainians, as well as very warm and important to Ukraine." 

Background: 

  • The idea of a law on multiple citizenship had been under discussion even before the full-scale war, but became more of a pressing issue after 2022.
  • The current law was submitted to parliament by Zelenskyy as far back as January 2024 and signed on 15 July 2025.

