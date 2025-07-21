Zelenskyy names first countries likely to agree on multiple citizenship

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced the countries where procedures for obtaining multiple citizenship are likely to be introduced first.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address at the ambassadors’ conference on Monday 21 July, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy reminded those present that Ukraine recently passed a law on multiple citizenship, which aims to maintain Ukrainians’ connection with their homeland.

Quote: "We will gradually determine the countries where the corresponding procedures will be introduced. I planned to start with the countries hosting the largest Ukrainian populations now – primarily Germany, Poland, Czechia and the Baltic states."

Details: Zelenskyy added that the list will be finalised following consultations with the prime minister, foreign minister and speaker of the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament).

Quote: "Of course, we should also consider Canada and other countries where many Ukrainians live and where Ukraine feels such strong support. This is also an important aspect – which countries have traditionally stood with us, traditionally supported us and remain warm, very warm to Ukrainians, as well as very warm and important to Ukraine."

The idea of a law on multiple citizenship had been under discussion even before the full-scale war, but became more of a pressing issue after 2022.

The current law was submitted to parliament by Zelenskyy as far back as January 2024 and signed on 15 July 2025.

