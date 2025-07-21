All Sections
Zelenskyy names provisional date for talks with Russia in Istanbul

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 21 July 2025, 20:52
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian representatives are preparing for the next round of meetings with Russia in Türkiye on Wednesday 23 July.

Source: European Pravda; President Volodymyr Zelenskyyʼs evening address on 21 July

Details: Zelenskyy said he and National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umierov had discussed preparations for a prisoner exchange and the next meeting in Türkiye with the Russian side.

"Umierov reported that the meeting is planned for Wednesday [23 July]. There will be more details tomorrow," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

  • Ukrainian, Turkish and Russian media outlets have reported, citing sources, that the third round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul could take place this week.
  • Ukraine had previously announced the agenda for the next meeting: the return of prisoners of war, the return of children abducted by Russia, and preparations for a leader-level meeting.
  • The most recent round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations took place in Istanbul on 2 June. At that meeting, Russia handed Ukraine a memorandum with a list of clearly unacceptable ultimatums.

