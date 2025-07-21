Zelenskyy names provisional date for talks with Russia in Istanbul

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian representatives are preparing for the next round of meetings with Russia in Türkiye on Wednesday 23 July.

Source: European Pravda; President Volodymyr Zelenskyyʼs evening address on 21 July

Details: Zelenskyy said he and National Security and Defence Council Secretary Rustem Umierov had discussed preparations for a prisoner exchange and the next meeting in Türkiye with the Russian side.

"Umierov reported that the meeting is planned for Wednesday [23 July]. There will be more details tomorrow," Zelenskyy added.

Background:

Ukrainian, Turkish and Russian media outlets have reported, citing sources, that the third round of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul could take place this week.

Ukraine had previously announced the agenda for the next meeting: the return of prisoners of war, the return of children abducted by Russia, and preparations for a leader-level meeting.

The most recent round of Russian-Ukrainian negotiations took place in Istanbul on 2 June. At that meeting, Russia handed Ukraine a memorandum with a list of clearly unacceptable ultimatums.

