State Emergency Service posts aftermath of Russian drone attack on Odesa – photos, video

Olha HlushchenkoTuesday, 22 July 2025, 06:34
Firefighter extinguishing fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine has reported that one person has been injured, cars have caught fire in a car park, windows in high-rise buildings have been shattered and a shop has been damaged in a Russian drone attack on the city of Odesa on the night of 21-22 July.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Quote: "A fire broke out in the car park and cars were burning due to the strike. Windows in a high-rise building were also blown out and a shop was damaged."

"Early reports indicate that one person has been injured."

 
Firefighter extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Burnt cars
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Firefighters extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine
 
Firefighter extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: The State Emergency Service noted that 17 fire appliances and 62 firefighters had been involved in dealing with the aftermath of the attack.

In addition, State Emergency Service psychologists were working at the scene.

