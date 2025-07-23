All Sections
Russians hit Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast with drones: market on fire, woman injured – photos

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 23 July 2025, 07:13
Russians hit Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast with drones: market on fire, woman injured – photos
Fire. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

One person has been injured and a market caught fire due to a Russian drone attack on the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast on the evening of 22 July.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine 

Quote: "The Russians conducted a drone strike on a market in the village of Velykyi Burluk in the Kupiansk district on the evening of 22 July. The attack caused a fire in retail units covering an area of around 500 sq m. Firefighters extinguished it."

Firefighter extinguishing fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Details: A post office building and other trade facilities were also damaged. 

 
Fire caused by the Russian attack
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

A woman injured in the attack was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

 
Market on fire
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Kharkiv Oblastdronesfire
Kharkiv Oblast
