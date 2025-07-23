Russian drones hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: fires break out, houses and school damaged

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast has come under another nighttime drone attack. Strikes have been recorded in the city of Kryvyi Rih, fires have broken out and residential buildings, a private business, an industrial facility and a school have been damaged.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Last night, the oblast endured another drone attack. Air Command reported that eight drones had been downed by the defenders of the sky. However, strikes were also recorded. A house was partially destroyed and four more were damaged in Kryvyi Rih. A disused building, a private business and solar panels caught fire. The fire was extinguished. An industrial facility was also damaged."

Details: The Synelnykove district was also affected. A farm was hit and agricultural machinery (tractors and combine harvesters) was damaged there.

In addition, a fire broke out and a shop, outpatient clinic, gym, school, cultural institution and office building were damaged due to the Russian strike.

The Russians shelled the Nikopol district with heavy artillery, including the Marhanets and Pokrovske hromadas. Two houses were damaged there. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

