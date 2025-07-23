Russia attacks Ukraine with 71 drones, 26 hits recorded

Russian forces have launched 71 Shahed-type attack UAVs and one decoy drone of various types at Ukraine, 26 of which struck their targets, while the rest failed to reach their destination.

Source: Ukrainian Air Force

Quote: "As of 09:00, air defence systems have shot down or jammed 27 Russian Shahed-type UAVs (and other types) in the north, east and centre of the country. Another 18 UAVs disappeared from radar or were suppressed by electronic warfare. A total of 26 UAV impacts were recorded in 14 locations and debris from downed drones fell in five locations."

Advertisement:

Details: The drones were reportedly launched from the areas of Russia’s Kursk, Millerovo and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea.

The Russian attack targeted Dnipropetrovsk, Sumy, Kharkiv and Cherkasy oblasts.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!