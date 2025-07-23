All Sections
International Renaissance Foundation calls for repeal of law on Ukraine's anti-corruption agencies

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 23 July 2025, 10:12
The International Renaissance Foundation has called for the repeal of the law that subordinates the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NABU) and Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) anti-corruption agencies to the prosecutor general.

Source: International Renaissance Foundation

Quote: "We consider the adoption of draft law No. 12414 by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine (Ukrainian Parliament) and its signing by the President of Ukraine to be a critical mistake that calls into question the further fight against corruption in Ukraine and our country's path to the EU."

"We call for this law to be repealed, for NABU’s and SAPO’s independence to be restored, and for any attempts to weaken democracy in Ukraine to be stopped."

Details: The Foundation called the adoption of this law a blow to the independence of anti-corruption agencies.

They also noted that it could be the first step towards dismantling democratic institutions in Ukraine, which have become one of the achievements of the Revolution of Dignity: "This brings us closer to the authoritarian enemy we are fighting against and in the fight against which so many Ukrainians have given their lives."

The International Renaissance Foundation is one of the largest Ukrainian charitable foundations, which has been building an open society in Ukraine since 1990. The foundation was founded by philanthropist George Soros and is part of the international network of Open Society Foundations.

Background:

  • On 22 July, the Verkhovna Rada’s website reported that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had signed draft law No. 12414, which effectively subordinates the activities of the independent anti-corruption agencies NABU and SAPO to the prosecutor general.
  • On Tuesday evening, protests were held in a number of Ukrainian cities after the adoption of the bill, which has effectively ended the independence of the anti-corruption agencies NABU and SAPO.

