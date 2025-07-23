Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul reportedly due to start at 19:00

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Rustem Umierov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council. Photo: Zelenskyy on Telegram

Suspilne has reported that the next round of talks between Russia and Ukraine is scheduled to start at 19:00 on 23 July in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Source: Suspilne, citing a source in the President’s Office; Russian media outlet Interfax

Details: At 12:00 it was reported that the Ukrainian delegation had left for Türkiye.

Ukrainska Pravda sources have also confirmed that the Ukrainian delegation is on its way to the negotiating venue.

Interfax also reported that the Russian delegation has departed for Istanbul for the talks.

Ukrainska Pravda has asked the Office of the President to comment.​

Background: It was previously reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had approved the members of the Ukrainian delegation that will attend the talks in Istanbul on 23 July. Rustem Umierov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, has been appointed head of the delegation, which includes representatives of the presidential administration, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the armed forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, Defence Intelligence, the Verkhovna Rada (Parliament) and other bodies.

