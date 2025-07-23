Zelenskyy approves composition of delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation that will take part in the negotiations scheduled to take place on 23 July in Istanbul with international partners and representatives of Russia on achieving a just and lasting peace.

Source: decree No. 539/2025

Details: The delegation will be headed by Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council Rustem Umierov. It includes representatives of the Office of the President, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Armed Forces, the Security Service of Ukraine, the intelligence services, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian parliament) and other institutions.

Advertisement:

The decree states that the head of the delegation is authorised to change its composition and involve experts and employees of state bodies with the president’s approval. The directives for the delegation were approved separately and remain classified.

The delegation members are:

Rustem Umierov – Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, head of the delegation;

– Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council, head of the delegation; Oleksandr Bevz – adviser to the head of the President’s Office;

– adviser to the head of the President’s Office; Oleksandr Diakov – Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Navy;

– Deputy Chief of Staff of the Ukrainian Navy; Serhii Kyslytsia – First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs;

– First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs; Yurii Kovbasa – representative of the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada in the security and defence sector (by agreement);

– representative of the Human Rights Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada in the security and defence sector (by agreement); Heorhii Kuzmychov – Protocol Officer of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces;

– Protocol Officer of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces; Oleh Luhovskyi – First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service;

– First Deputy Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service; Yevhenii Ostrianskyi – Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces;

– Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces; Oleksandr Poklad – Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine;

– Deputy Head of the Security Service of Ukraine; Vadym Skibitskyi – Deputy Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine;

– Deputy Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine; Andrii Fomin – Head of the International Law Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces;

– Head of the International Law Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces; Oleksii Shevchenko – Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces;

– Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces; Oleksandr Sherikhov – Senior Officer of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine;

– Senior Officer of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine; Yevhen Shynkariov – Deputy Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces’ Air Force Command.

Background:

Ukraine has proposed to Russia that a new round of talks be held this week.

Independent Türkçe reported on Monday, citing sources, that Russian and Ukrainian delegations may meet this week in Istanbul – on 23 or 24 July.

The Kremlin said that Russia "reaffirms its interest in holding a third round of negotiations on Ukraine" but noted that there must be an exchange of views on the Russian and Ukrainian draft memorandums, which are currently "diametrically opposed".

On 22 July, Zelenskyy reported that the Ukrainian delegation for talks with the Russian side in Türkiye would be headed by Rustem Umierov, National Security and Defence Council (NSDC) Secretary.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!