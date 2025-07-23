All Sections
Russians attack civilian car in Kherson Oblast, killing two and injuring two

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 23 July 2025, 12:27
Russians attack civilian car in Kherson Oblast, killing two and injuring two
A sign marking the entrance to Kherson Oblast. Stock photo: Getty Images

Russian forces attacked a civilian car with a drone in Kherson Oblast on 23 July, killing two men and injuring two other people.

Source: Kherson Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Details: The investigation shows that Russian troops launched a drone attack on a car as it was travelling on a dirt road between the villages of Nezlamne and Romashkove in the Kherson district on the morning of 23 July.

The attack killed two men aged 44 and 45 and injured an 83-year-old woman and a 58-year-old man, who were hospitalised with injuries of varying degrees of severity.

The Prosecutor's General Office has launched a pre-trial investigation under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder.

Previously: A 66-year-old woman was killed and a man and two children aged 13 were seriously injured in a Russian attack on Kherson and the village of Zoryvka in Kherson Oblast.

