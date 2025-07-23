All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian delegation's main task in Istanbul is to arrange Zelenskyy-Putin meeting – sources

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOWednesday, 23 July 2025, 13:44
Ukrainian delegation's main task in Istanbul is to arrange Zelenskyy-Putin meeting – sources
Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Collage: Ukrainska Pravda

The main task of the Ukrainian delegation that has travelled to Istanbul for negotiations with Russian representatives is to arrange a direct meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the delegation

Details: The sources said that apart from the humanitarian aspect, the main objective is to organise a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia.

Advertisement:

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

negotiationsZelenskyyPutinwar
Advertisement:
Ukrainian Prosecutor General on possible cases against heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies: I did not investigate this issue 
Deputy defence minister Kateryna Chernohorenko resigns after two years in office
Zelenskyy brings anti-corruption and law enforcement heads together, shares group photo and speaks of constructive approach
OECD warns Kyiv about consequences for defence investments in Ukraine due to anti-corruption agencies issue
Zelenskyy in night address touches on controversial law stripping anti-corruption agencies of independence but ignores protests
Zelenskyy signs controversial law stripping anti-corruption agencies of independence
All News
negotiations
Kremlin says Istanbul talks are part of groundwork for Zelenskyy-Putin meeting
Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul reportedly due to start at 19:00
Zelenskyy approves composition of delegation for talks with Russia in Istanbul
RECENT NEWS
16:07
Confiscation on hold: why the process of transferring Russian assets to Ukraine has slowed down
15:51
Ukraine's Servant of the People faction calls for constructive talks amidst crackdown on anti-corruption agencies
15:37
Russia attacks Ukrainian Railways' power system, repairs underway
15:31
Zaporizhzhia Oblast unveils first anti-drone tunnel on Orikhiv highway
15:17
Criminal proceedings opened into the beating of National Anti-Corruption Bureau officer during searches – Ukraine's prosecutor general
15:15
Ukraine ready to buy all interceptor drones from domestic producers
15:10
Ukrainian Prosecutor General on possible cases against heads of Ukrainian anti-corruption agencies: I did not investigate this issue 
15:09
Ukraine stays on EU track, Ukraine's Eurointegration minister says amidst concerns over anti-corruption agencies' independence
14:15
EU Commission warns Ukraine that law on anti-corruption agencies has consequences for EU accession
14:14
German foreign minister says limiting independence of anti-corruption bodies will complicate Ukraine's path to EU
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: