Ukrainian delegation's main task in Istanbul is to arrange Zelenskyy-Putin meeting – sources

The main task of the Ukrainian delegation that has travelled to Istanbul for negotiations with Russian representatives is to arrange a direct meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the delegation

Details: The sources said that apart from the humanitarian aspect, the main objective is to organise a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia.

