Ukrainian delegation's main task in Istanbul is to arrange Zelenskyy-Putin meeting – sources
Wednesday, 23 July 2025, 13:44
The main task of the Ukrainian delegation that has travelled to Istanbul for negotiations with Russian representatives is to arrange a direct meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources in the delegation
Details: The sources said that apart from the humanitarian aspect, the main objective is to organise a meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and Russia.
