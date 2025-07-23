Estonia expresses concern over Ukraine's crackdown on anti-corruption agencies

Estonia has voiced deep concern over Ukraine’s enactment of a law rendering its pivotal anti-corruption bodies – the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) – subordinate to the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Source: Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna cited by ERR, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Tsahkna highlighted his unease regarding the legislation passed by Ukraine meant to curtail the independence of NABU and SAPO.

Advertisement:

"The fight against corruption and adherence to the rule of law form the bedrock of a democratic, functional state, and they are also central to the EU accession process. Thus, the law enacted by the Council on 22 July, which restricts the autonomy of anti-corruption institutions, is deeply troubling," Tsahkna said.

The minister pointed out that this move erodes trust in reforms and casts doubt on the establishment of the rule of law.

Tsahkna added that he "conveyed these concerns" to his Ukrainian counterpart Andrii Sybiha, pledging to maintain active dialogue, "including ahead of the negotiations in Istanbul scheduled for today".

"Estonia will continue to stand by Ukraine in its battle against Russian aggression. We will also persist in sharing our reform and European integration expertise with Ukraine, hopeful that this guidance will steer its reforms toward swift EU membership," he concluded.

Background:

On 23 July, the European Commission expressed deep concern over the adoption of a law that makes the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and the Specialised Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office dependent on the decisions of the prosecutor general, and has requested an explanation from Kyiv at the highest level.

Following the law’s adoption, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos issued a strongly worded statement. After speaking with Deputy Prime Minister for European Integration Taras Kachka and Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko, she reiterated her concern over the situation.

Members of the European Parliament believe that Kyiv has jeopardised both further aid to Ukraine and its EU accession prospects.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!